Global Outreach Foundation

PO Box 2190 Abbotsford BC V2T 3X8

Web: WWW. globalcanada.org

In “… the fullness of the time …God sent forth his Son, ... that we might receive the adoption of sons”. Gal. 4:4-5.

Dear Missions Partner,

Can you believe it’s the Christmas Season again? We write this letter from overseas and will return to Canada, DV in mid March 2017. In this Christmas devotional, let His Word speak and bring the message, with minimal natural input from me.

This is the time the Christian world celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ; just as Simeon declared Him to be, “…the Lord’s Christ…salvation…”. Lk.2:26,30. Joseph was told by the Holy Spirit, that Mary “…shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name JESUS: for he shall save his people from their sins. Matt.1:21.

Jesus is the Christ of the Cradle The name Christ, meaning The Anointed One; the Greek translation of the Hebrew word meaning Messiah. He was and is, God in the flesh - The Creator of the universe - the Saviour, born in a manger, and worshipped by the wise men as King of the Jews. Jn. 1:1-14. Matt.2:1-2.

Jesus is the Christ of the Cross Christ was born to die. John the Baptist declared, “…Behold the Lamb of God which taketh away the sin of the world”. Jn.1:29. The demand of the Jewish sacrificial system under law, was that the Passover lamb be “…without blemish…” (perfect), to cover the sin of Israel. Ex.12:5. In the same manner Christ was the sacrificial Lamb of God, “…without blemish and without spot…”, sinless. 1. Ptr, 1:18-19. When Christ first appeared for us, it was “…To put away sin by the sacrifice of himself.”. Heb.9:26. He shed His blood, not to cover our sin but to, “… take it away…”; never to be remembered against us anymore. Isa.43:25, Heb.8:12. By shedding His blood on the cross as the Spotless Lamb of God, He redeemed (purchased, bought back) again to a right relationship with God, all who will receive His gift of salvation by faith alone. Eph.1:7.

Jesus is the Christ of the Empty Cave The body of Christ lay in the tomb of Joseph of Arimathaea; a cave, believed hewn from the hillside. Christ said of His life, “No man taketh it from me, but I lay it down of myself. I have power to lay it down, and I have power to take it again…”. Jn.10:18. On resurrection morning He rose from the dead, having finished the work the Father had given him to do. Jn. 17:4. “…When he ascended he laid captivity captive…” Eph.4:8. Christ declared through John the Revelator, “…I am he who liveth, and was dead; and, behold, I am alive for evermore, Amen; and have the keys of hell and of death”. Rev. 1:18. God seated Christ at His own right hand in the heavenly places. Eph. 1:20. The writer of Hebrews records; He is “…now to appear in the presence of God for us”. Heb. 9:24.

Jesus is the Christ of the Second Coming

The inner-most, silent cry of every true believer is, “…Even, so come, Lord Jesus”. Rev. 22:20. And He will! We know that when He next appears, “…We shall be like him; for we shall see him as he is”. 1. Jn. 3:2. “…Unto them that look for him shall He appear the second time without sin unto salvation”. Heb. 9:28. We must be vigilant. As Luke encourages: “And when these things begin to come to pass, then look up, and lift up your heads; for your redemption draweth nigh”. Lk. 21:28. He promised the disciples “…If I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am you may be also” Jn. 14:3.” …Wherefore comfort one another with these words” 1. Thess. 4:16-18.

MINISTRY SCHEDULE

At this time, ministry in the UK continues, with imminent plans in the making for work in Asia. Indonesia and Sri Lanka are the next stops on this trip, as the Lord leads and provides. Over many years we have ministered at length in both countries. In rural and jungle evangelism, many thousands have responded to the gospel and given their lives to Jesus Christ. Good numbers of those converts have become strong church leaders, pastors or evangelists. Leadership training, pastor’s seminars, church planting and evangelism techniques are also taught.

When new believers attend a jungle church, after discipleship training and working together with a team leader, they move further into the jungle and repeat the ‘church plant’ model. In this way, a great number of fledgling ‘plants’ are developing, some flourishing. Some years ago, a new convert sensed the leading of the Holy Spirit, took formal Bible training, and planted a local jungle church. From that base, he continued with other young workers to plant within a radius of his base; today he has over 150 growing works planted, in perhaps fifteen years. Much of our work today is assisting young ministries that began from our early jungle evangelism. They are now winning the lost with this Biblical multiplication principle.

We continue to be amazed with results from ‘Cyber’ ministry. The WWW.globalcanada.org web page is reaching around the globe. Teaching materials, Bible studies, audio and video sermons, (even this Christmas letter) will all have tens of thousands of ‘hits’ and downloads. Messages and studies are downloaded, translated and taught and preached with incredible results; thousands are reportedly being converted to Christ in this way. Skype is a big factor, with live pastor and worker training sessions directly from my study. My book, Living in the Supernatural Dimension continues to sell, but is now pirated on many Google sites and can be downloaded free. This is not a benefit to me but to the kingdom, the message of the book is going global for free. Pray that God will use this inadvertent ‘slant’ for His Glory. We praise God that in this way also, His work is progressing.

Every achievement of the past thirty years was only possible as the Holy Spirit directed and empowered the proclamation of the Living Word. The Bible declares: “For the preaching of the cross…is the power of God”. 1. Cor. 1:18. The power of the Word also changes lives, heals bodies, breaks addictions and casts out demons. Obedience to the Word enables believers by the Holy Spirit to operate in the gifts of the Spirit, speaking with the anointing and revelation, uncovering and resolving issues and setting lives free, “…Free indeed”. Jn.8:36.

Every achievement of the past was also only possible, as a small ‘band’ of believers stood with us in prayer, encouragement and financial support. Over these years, many of the faithful ‘band’ have gone to Glory or are in senior care homes. Many are no longer able to invest in souls as in the past. We thank God for them and trust Him to bring forward a new generation to faithfully stand in their place with new support. This ministry has no church or corporate monthly sponsorship; we are totally dependant on individual monthly or occasional donations. God is faithful!

Shirley and I thank each one of you who have faithfully stood with us over these years; especially in this past year. Each Fall we meet for a Fellowship Support Dinner. This enables us to be encouraged by each of you. And for us to share with you what God has done in the past, and to challenge and inspire you for the year ahead. How we thank Him for his provision through your obedience! The dinner evening also gives the ministry needs a boost, for what is usually equal to about two month’s support. In the recent past, we have noticed that the Dinner giving is for many, the only giving of the year; when the ministry is an ongoing monthly cost. While we appreciate, and need the Dinner ‘boost’, it must also have a strong ongoing monthly component to enable us to fulfill the demands of His ministry call.

In the last year, our Board has encouraged us (and I believe rightly so) to work toward a cash reserve that will allow the ministry to continue in future, on a cash basis. Credit cards may be used where necessary, but paid in full upon presentation of the card statement. This action avoids the usurious interest rates charged and will ultimately save the ministry money. However, this transition to the new system has a restrictive shortfall. Please pray and stand with us that cash funding will come now, to allow ministry to readily continue without interruption.

The continuation of this present five-month tour in the UK and Asia is until March’17. In order to fulfill the schedule as planned and go on a ‘cash only’ basis, there is a need of not less than an additional (approx.). $26,000 before Dec. 31. 2016.

This amount would fully enable us to undertake the vital programs we have projected; including feeding programs for many hundreds of people. Your giving this year has been vital to the work. We have had an exceptional year in ministry and anticipate another great year for His Glory.

Please pray with us and do your best for GOF to finish 2016 in a very strong position and begin the ministry in 2017 with enough cash base to undertake our projected schedule. This work needs you to stand with it as He leads you, and as you are able, before Dec. 31’16. All your giving for 2016 will be received for income tax purposes until Dec 31.’16, and receipted by February 2017.

At this time when we celebrate the Saviour’s birth, Shirley and I wish you and your extended families God’s richest blessing and favour. May the year 2017 be rich with His health and joy in your life. We love you all!

John & Shirley Abraham Copyright©2016 John Abraham 121216