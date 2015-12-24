GLOBAL OUTREACH FOUNDATION PO Box 2190 Abbotsford BC V2T 3X8 Phone 604 864 8468. WWW. globalcanada.org Email: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: …” Isa. 9:6. Dear Mission Partner, It is the Christmas season again! For the Christian family it is time to remember and celebrate the coming of Jesus the Christ child, the Saviour of the world. Much of the commercial world recognizes this special season as “Happy holidays”, “Festive season” and the like, to enrich their fourth quarter bottom line, but to the child of God, the Christmas season is the most significant. We celebrate Jesus Christ’s birth. It represents the fulfillment of God’s first promise to send a Victorious Saviour to overthrow a positionally defeated Satan. (Gen.3:15) That initial ‘garden’ act of disobedience plunged the human race into alienation from the God of creation, of peace love and forgiveness. Isaiah prophesied another promise of His birth about 3,200 years after Gen. 3:15, and almost 800 years before the actual birth of Christ. The “…unto us…”of our text, V6, applies not to we Gentiles, but to Israel, His chosen Jewish people. At Christ’s coming, he commissioned his disciples, first, to the lost sheep of the house of Israel. (Matt.10:6, 15:24). We Gentiles were without Christ, aliens from Israel, strangers from the covenants of promise, having no hope and without God in the world. Now in Christ, we who were afar off are embraced and accepted through His blood. (Eph. 2:12-13). As the olive branch we are now grafted into the olive tree. (Rom11:17). Paul the apostle declares our son-ship by the Spirit “… But you have received the Spirit of adoption as sons…” (Rom.8:12-17). John writes in his gospel; “He came unto his own (Israel) and his own received him not, but to as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on His name:” Jn.1:11-12. (Emphasis mine) The apostle Paul declared, “…The salvation of God is sent unto the Gentiles, and that they will hear it”. (Act.28:28) Now we are accepted in the beloved, and we, both (The Jewish people and we Gentiles) have access by one Spirit unto the Father. (Eph.2:12-18) (Emphasis mine). The verse continues, “… a Child is born…” this, denoting the humanity of Christ. In the sense of His gestation and birth, childhood, and manhood, He was in all points tempted as we are yet without sin. He knew hunger, fatigue, anger, compassion, pain, and physical death. (Heb.4:14-16). In Luke’s gospel as a physician he traces the humanness of Christ from Adam, showing the Saviour’s human family tree. Mary was the human link connecting Christ to the family of man. (Lk.3:23-38).The DNA factor of sin in Christ was excluded because of His Holy Spirit conception. Verse six moves on from the “child” to the “son” concept of the Saviour. “…Unto us a Son is given…” ”For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten Son…” When the time was right the incarnate Christ was revealed. … “But when the fullness of the time was come, God sent forth His Son, made of a woman (not of man)…that we might receive the adoption of sons”. Gal. 4:4-7) (Emphasis mine). As God the Son, He took on our human form and nature. He was also the Word personified. John in Revelation declares His name to be “…The Word of God” Rev. 19:13. The first words of the Old Testament state: “In the beginning God… (Gen.1:1). The first words of the New Testament state “In the beginning was the Word…” Jn1:1-2. The Word was with God and the Word was God, the same was in the beginning with God. In V.14 John writing by divine inspiration of the Holy Spirit declared: “And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us…”. Jesus Christ. For the believer then, Christmas is celebrated because: He came to be with us At this Christmas time we believers celebrate the birth of the Christ child, the Son of God Who in the beginning was with God. The child who came to the lowly manger was the Son, Emmanuel; meaning, God with us. Matt. 1:23. He is the living God whose presence abides in every believer who looks for “…The blessed hope and glorious appearing of our great God and Saviour Jesus Christ”. Tit. 2:13. He came to reconcile man to God by the blood of His cross. At his coming, God’s purpose was to reconcile man to Himself through Jesus Christ…” (2.Cor.5:19) By offering one sacrifice (Himself) for sin He has perfected forever them that are sanctified. (Heb. 10:14). (Emphasis mine) As the Lamb of God” (Jn.1:29) and the Spotless Lamb of God, 1. Ptr.1:18-19. He bore our sin. He came that He may impute to us His righteousness. To clarify the meaning of the word, impute: As in Adam’s sin, it was imputed to his offspring, the human race. As to our sin, upon Christ’s crucifixion, He bore our sin; it was imputed to Him. When Christ finished His work of redemption; redemption and all it entails is imputed to the believer. God made him to be sin for us that we could be made the righteousness of God in Him. (2. Cor.5:21). Paul, in (1.Cor.1:30-31) instructs us; that since we are in Christ by God, He imputed to, and became for us, wisdom, righteousness, sanctification and redemption. He came to die and rise again. Jesus said, “…I lay down my life that I may take it again. No man taketh it from me, but I lay it down of myself. I have power to lay it down, and I have power to take it again…” (Jn.10:17-18). On resurrection morning the two Marys’ who came to the tomb, heard these words, “He is not here, for He is risen as He said…” Matt.28:6. He came to assure us of his return. As he ascended from the mount of transfiguration, Peter James and John were assured that as they had seen Him go up from them into heaven, He would also come in like manner from heaven. (Act. 1:11). One day soon Christ will return for His Bride. “Beloved, now are we the sons of God, and it doth not yet appear what we shall be: but we know that, when he shall appear, we shall be like him; for we shall see him as he is” 1.Jn. 3:2. (Emphasis mine) He came to guarantee our eternal home with Him Jesus further promised, “… I go to prepare a place for you, and if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. Jn.14:2-3.”…And the dead in Christ shall rise first; then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air, and so shall we ever be with the Lord. Wherefore comfort one another with these words. 1. Thes. 4:17-18. For the child of God then, this is some of what the Christmas season is about. He has done so much for us, what have we done for Him? A great ministry year God has given us a blessed year of ministry. We have seen his power in salvation, healing, deliverance and provision for every circumstance. We have seen him operate in the supernatural, the miraculous. There can be no greater honour than to spend and be spent in his service. We anticipate the New Year with excitement. Who knows what it holds for each of us; this may be the best ministry year of our lives. I wonder, can we stand much greater evidence of his love, forgiveness, power and demonstration of His Spirit. God is always faithful to us in ministry as He is to you and your family as He is given first place in our lives. Shirley and me send our best Christmas wishes to you; that you may enjoy "The blessing of the LORD, it maketh rich, and addeth no sorrow with it". Pro.10:22. You are loved. Thank you for being a vital part of this mission partnership. In his love and service John & Shirley Abraham