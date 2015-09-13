Global Outreach Foundation PO Box 2190 Abbotsford BC V2T 3X8 Web: www. globalcanada.org Ph. 604 556 7889 He lives! Easter Greetings in the Name of the Risen Christ! Jesus said, “…It was necessary for the Christ to suffer and to rise from the dead the third day, and that repentance of sins should be preached in His name to all nations, beginning at Jerusalem”. Lk.24: 46-47. Dear Mission Partner, By far, the most significant event in the Christian calendar is the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. Jesus said, “….I lay down My life that I may take it again”. The apostle Paul declared, “…If Christ is not risen, your faith is futile: you are still in your sins! ...we are of all men the most pitiable”. But now Christ is risen from the dead…” 1.Cor.15:17-20. Since He is risen and we believe in His finished work, we are not still in our sins, but sons of God and joint heirs with Christ. With His resurrection on the third day as He promised, came our challenge, responsibility and authority to fulfill His command that “…repentance of sins should be preached in His name…” The function of Global Outreach is to be the vehicle that enables us to preach repentance and make disciples around the world. You are a vital part of this team and for many years you have sacrificially enabled us to fulfill our part of the great commission. We have just recently returned to Canada after being away since early October 2014. It was nice to be home after almost five months. For many weeks we were in England and Ireland preaching, teaching and counselling. After Christmas we went to Asia and returned here directly from Sri Lanka. That was an extremely busy time for Shirley and me, with invitations to preach in more place than we had time for. It would be nice to have younger capable men to take up some of the ministry and administrative load. Pray for that! Both Shirley and I felt that wherever she or I ministered there was an incredible freedom of the Holy Spirit. Ministry of the Word was easy and anointed and hearts were touched by Him and people quickly responded to come for salvation or deliverance to emotional, physical, marital and financial need. Even in church services many responded to give their lives to Christ. The power of the Holy Spirit ministered to many at the altars so that many people rested in the Spirit. After several minutes they would stand to their feet and give the most remarkable testimonies; how God had healed, delivered them or ministered into a deep hurt in their lives. Additional information on brain tumor testimony- To develop further on a testimony mentioned briefly in your last letter for the benefit of some who would like a little more detail. One man, very much larger than I, came for prayer. He immediately rested in the Spirit, lying motionless on the floor for several minutes. Finally he stood quickly to his feet and went directly to the pastor, as I continued praying for others. Later the pastor called me over to hear his testimony. He related with emotion, through an interpreter, as he held his head with both hands, how for many months he has had a diagnosis of a large brain tumor. He declared over and over many times how he knew he was now totally healed. He could now function normally, which he said he had not been able to do since the onset of the tumor.. Much as I believed with him for healing, this concerned me and I encouraged him to see his doctor. That appointment would allow him the necessary examinations to establish his healing. It is always better in cases like these; i.e. diabetes, cancer etc. to have medical opinions. He told me in no uncertain terms that he was healed and that the tumor was gone. He declared his healing on the strength that all the physical symptoms that developed as the tumor grew; were totally gone. I went home thinking, John, Oh you of little faith! This year so far, and through to November for ministry is already very committed. We need you to trust God with us that the resources to enable us to meet this ministry year will quickly come. It is always difficult to make arrangements and not have the funding in to fulfill them. We need you to stand with us in this walk of faith; in a very real way, every little helps. We have to do what we can do and He will do what we can’t. Please pray that God will touch those who have the ability to partner with us. In this way God will work this miracle also, as we do what we can. About two weeks after returning home to Canada, both Shirley and I became quite ill with different issues. We seem to be ‘on the mend’ but we would really appreciate your prayers at this time. For those of you who need advance notice for the Fellowship Dinner: GOF Annual Fellowship Dinner Evening will be held (DV) as follows: Date: Friday Oct. 16th. 2015 Place: Garden Park Tower Time: 6:30PM. Dinner served promptly @6:45.PM doors open 6:15PM. Our love and prayers are with each of you as we are confident of yours. In His love and service, John & Shirley Abraham 300315