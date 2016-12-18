Welcome to the Frontpage Newsletter - Christmas 2016 Written by John Abraham Global Outreach Foundation

In “… the fullness of the time …God sent forth his Son, ... that we might receive the adoption of sons”. Gal. 4:4-5.

Dear Missions Partner,

Can you believe it’s the Christmas Season again? We write this letter from overseas and will return to Canada, DV in mid March 2017. In this Christmas devotional, let His Word speak and bring the message, with minimal natural input from me.

This is the time the Christian world celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ; just as Simeon declared Him to be, “…the Lord’s Christ…salvation…”. Lk.2:26,30. Joseph was told by the Holy Spirit, that Mary “…shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name JESUS: for he shall save his people from their sins. Matt.1:21.

Jesus is the Christ of the Cradle The name Christ, meaning The Anointed One; the Greek translation of the Hebrew word meaning Messiah. He was and is, God in the flesh - The Creator of the universe - the Saviour, born in a manger, and worshipped by the wise men as King of the Jews. Jn. 1:1-14. Matt.2:1-2.

Jesus is the Christ of the Cross Christ was born to die. John the Baptist declared, “…Behold the Lamb of God which taketh away the sin of the world”. Jn.1:29. The demand of the Jewish sacrificial system under law, was that the Passover lamb be “…without blemish…” (perfect), to cover the sin of Israel. Ex.12:5. In the same manner Christ was the sacrificial Lamb of God, “…without blemish and without spot…”, sinless. 1. Ptr, 1:18-19. When Christ first appeared for us, it was “…To put away sin by the sacrifice of himself.”. Heb.9:26. He shed His blood, not to cover our sin but to, “… take it away…”; never to be remembered against us anymore. Isa.43:25, Heb.8:12. By shedding His blood on the cross as the Spotless Lamb of God, He redeemed (purchased, bought back) again to a right relationship with God, all who will receive His gift of salvation by faith alone. Eph.1:7.

Jesus is the Christ of the Empty Cave The body of Christ lay in the tomb of Joseph of Arimathaea; a cave, believed hewn from the hillside. Christ said of His life, “No man taketh it from me, but I lay it down of myself. I have power to lay it down, and I have power to take it again…”. Jn.10:18. On resurrection morning He rose from the dead, having finished the work the Father had given him to do. Jn. 17:4. “…When he ascended he laid captivity captive…” Eph.4:8. Christ declared through John the Revelator, “…I am he who liveth, and was dead; and, behold, I am alive for evermore, Amen; and have the keys of hell and of death”. Rev. 1:18. God seated Christ at His own right hand in the heavenly places. Eph. 1:20. The writer of Hebrews records; He is “…now to appear in the presence of God for us”. Heb. 9:24.

Jesus is the Christ of the Second Coming

The inner-most, silent cry of every true believer is, “…Even, so come, Lord Jesus”. Rev. 22:20. And He will! We know that when He next appears, “…We shall be like him; for we shall see him as he is”. 1. Jn. 3:2. “…Unto them that look for him shall He appear the second time without sin unto salvation”. Heb. 9:28. We must be vigilant. As Luke encourages: “And when these things begin to come to pass, then look up, and lift up your heads; for your redemption draweth nigh”. Lk. 21:28. He promised the disciples “…If I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am you may be also” Jn. 14:3.” …Wherefore comfort one another with these words” 1. Thess. 4:16-18.

MINISTRY SCHEDULE

At this time, ministry in the UK continues, with imminent plans in the making for work in Asia. Indonesia and Sri Lanka are the next stops on this trip, as the Lord leads and provides. Over many years we have ministered at length in both countries. In rural and jungle evangelism, many thousands have responded to the gospel and given their lives to Jesus Christ. Good numbers of those converts have become strong church leaders, pastors or evangelists. Leadership training, pastor’s seminars, church planting and evangelism techniques are also taught.

When new believers attend a jungle church, after discipleship training and working together with a team leader, they move further into the jungle and repeat the ‘church plant’ model. In this way, a great number of fledgling ‘plants’ are developing, some flourishing. Some years ago, a new convert sensed the leading of the Holy Spirit, took formal Bible training, and planted a local jungle church. From that base, he continued with other young workers to plant within a radius of his base; today he has over 150 growing works planted, in perhaps fifteen years. Much of our work today is assisting young ministries that began from our early jungle evangelism. They are now winning the lost with this Biblical multiplication principle.

We continue to be amazed with results from ‘Cyber’ ministry. The WWW.globalcanada.org web page is reaching around the globe. Teaching materials, Bible studies, audio and video sermons, (even this Christmas letter) will all have tens of thousands of ‘hits’ and downloads. Messages and studies are downloaded, translated and taught and preached with incredible results; thousands are reportedly being converted to Christ in this way. Skype is a big factor, with live pastor and worker training sessions directly from my study. My book, Living in the Supernatural Dimension continues to sell, but is now pirated on many Google sites and can be downloaded free. This is not a benefit to me but to the kingdom, the message of the book is going global for free. Pray that God will use this inadvertent ‘slant’ for His Glory. We praise God that in this way also, His work is progressing.

Every achievement of the past thirty years was only possible as the Holy Spirit directed and empowered the proclamation of the Living Word. The Bible declares: “For the preaching of the cross…is the power of God”. 1. Cor. 1:18. The power of the Word also changes lives, heals bodies, breaks addictions and casts out demons. Obedience to the Word enables believers by the Holy Spirit to operate in the gifts of the Spirit, speaking with the anointing and revelation, uncovering and resolving issues and setting lives free, “…Free indeed”. Jn.8:36.

Every achievement of the past was also only possible, as a small ‘band’ of believers stood with us in prayer, encouragement and financial support. Over these years, many of the faithful ‘band’ have gone to Glory or are in senior care homes. Many are no longer able to invest in souls as in the past. We thank God for them and trust Him to bring forward a new generation to faithfully stand in their place with new support. This ministry has no church or corporate monthly sponsorship; we are totally dependant on individual monthly or occasional donations. God is faithful!

Shirley and I thank each one of you who have faithfully stood with us over these years; especially in this past year. Each Fall we meet for a Fellowship Support Dinner. This enables us to be encouraged by each of you. And for us to share with you what God has done in the past, and to challenge and inspire you for the year ahead. How we thank Him for his provision through your obedience! The dinner evening also gives the ministry needs a boost, for what is usually equal to about two month’s support. In the recent past, we have noticed that the Dinner giving is for many, the only giving of the year; when the ministry is an ongoing monthly cost. While we appreciate, and need the Dinner ‘boost’, it must also have a strong ongoing monthly component to enable us to fulfill the demands of His ministry call.

In the last year, our Board has encouraged us (and I believe rightly so) to work toward a cash reserve that will allow the ministry to continue in future, on a cash basis. Credit cards may be used where necessary, but paid in full upon presentation of the card statement. This action avoids the usurious interest rates charged and will ultimately save the ministry money. However, this transition to the new system has a restrictive shortfall. Please pray and stand with us that cash funding will come now, to allow ministry to readily continue without interruption.

The continuation of this present five-month tour in the UK and Asia is until March’17. In order to fulfill the schedule as planned and go on a ‘cash only’ basis, there is a need of not less than an additional (approx.). $26,000 before Dec. 31. 2016.

This amount would fully enable us to undertake the vital programs we have projected; including feeding programs for many hundreds of people. Your giving this year has been vital to the work. We have had an exceptional year in ministry and anticipate another great year for His Glory.

Please pray with us and do your best for GOF to finish 2016 in a very strong position and begin the ministry in 2017 with enough cash base to undertake our projected schedule. This work needs you to stand with it as He leads you, and as you are able, before Dec. 31’16. All your giving for 2016 will be received for income tax purposes until Dec 31.’16, and receipted by February 2017.

At this time when we celebrate the Saviour’s birth, Shirley and I wish you and your extended families God’s richest blessing and favour. May the year 2017 be rich with His health and joy in your life. We love you all!

John & Shirley Abraham Copyright©2016 John Abraham 121216 Newsletter - Easter 2016 Written by John Abraham Global Outreach Foundation 200316 PO Box 2190 Abbotsford BC V2T 3X8 Canada WWW.globalcanada.org His Resurrection – Our Greatest Moment A Blessed Easter to all our Missions Partners

Newsletter - Easter 2015 Written by John Abraham Global Outreach Foundation His Resurrection – Our Greatest Moment Easter Greetings in the Name of the Risen Christ! Jesus said, "…It was necessary for the Christ to suffer and to rise from the dead the third day, and that repentance of sins should be preached in His name to all nations, beginning at Jerusalem". Lk.24: 46-47. Dear Mission Partner, By far, the most significant event in the Christian calendar is the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. Jesus said, "….I lay down My life that I may take it again". The apostle Paul declared, "…If Christ is not risen, your faith is futile: you are still in your sins! ...we are of all men the most pitiable". But now Christ is risen from the dead…" 1.Cor.15:17-20.

We love you in the Lord Jesus! Have a blessed Easter Rejoice, “…The Lord is risen indeed…”! Lk.24:34. John & Shirley. Newsletter - Easter 2015 Written by John Abraham Global Outreach Foundation PO Box 2190 Abbotsford BC V2T 3X8 Web: www. globalcanada.org Ph. 604 556 7889 He lives! Easter Greetings in the Name of the Risen Christ! Jesus said, “…It was necessary for the Christ to suffer and to rise from the dead the third day, and that repentance of sins should be preached in His name to all nations, beginning at Jerusalem”. Lk.24: 46-47. Dear Mission Partner, By far, the most significant event in the Christian calendar is the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. Jesus said, “….I lay down My life that I may take it again”. The apostle Paul declared, “…If Christ is not risen, your faith is futile: you are still in your sins! ...we are of all men the most pitiable”. But now Christ is risen from the dead…” 1.Cor.15:17-20. Since He is risen and we believe in His finished work, we are not still in our sins, but sons of God and joint heirs with Christ. With His resurrection on the third day as He promised, came our challenge, responsibility and authority to fulfill His command that “…repentance of sins should be preached in His name…” The function of Global Outreach is to be the vehicle that enables us to preach repentance and make disciples around the world. You are a vital part of this team and for many years you have sacrificially enabled us to fulfill our part of the great commission. We have just recently returned to Canada after being away since early October 2014. It was nice to be home after almost five months. For many weeks we were in England and Ireland preaching, teaching and counselling. After Christmas we went to Asia and returned here directly from Sri Lanka. That was an extremely busy time for Shirley and me, with invitations to preach in more place than we had time for. It would be nice to have younger capable men to take up some of the ministry and administrative load. Pray for that! Both Shirley and I felt that wherever she or I ministered there was an incredible freedom of the Holy Spirit. Ministry of the Word was easy and anointed and hearts were touched by Him and people quickly responded to come for salvation or deliverance to emotional, physical, marital and financial need. Even in church services many responded to give their lives to Christ. The power of the Holy Spirit ministered to many at the altars so that many people rested in the Spirit. After several minutes they would stand to their feet and give the most remarkable testimonies; how God had healed, delivered them or ministered into a deep hurt in their lives. Additional information on brain tumor testimony- To develop further on a testimony mentioned briefly in your last letter for the benefit of some who would like a little more detail. One man, very much larger than I, came for prayer. He immediately rested in the Spirit, lying motionless on the floor for several minutes. Finally he stood quickly to his feet and went directly to the pastor, as I continued praying for others. Later the pastor called me over to hear his testimony. He related with emotion, through an interpreter, as he held his head with both hands, how for many months he has had a diagnosis of a large brain tumor. He declared over and over many times how he knew he was now totally healed. He could now function normally, which he said he had not been able to do since the onset of the tumor.. Much as I believed with him for healing, this concerned me and I encouraged him to see his doctor. That appointment would allow him the necessary examinations to establish his healing. It is always better in cases like these; i.e. diabetes, cancer etc. to have medical opinions. He told me in no uncertain terms that he was healed and that the tumor was gone. He declared his healing on the strength that all the physical symptoms that developed as the tumor grew; were totally gone. I went home thinking, John, Oh you of little faith! This year so far, and through to November for ministry is already very committed. We need you to trust God with us that the resources to enable us to meet this ministry year will quickly come. It is always difficult to make arrangements and not have the funding in to fulfill them. We need you to stand with us in this walk of faith; in a very real way, every little helps. We have to do what we can do and He will do what we can’t. Please pray that God will touch those who have the ability to partner with us. In this way God will work this miracle also, as we do what we can. About two weeks after returning home to Canada, both Shirley and I became quite ill with different issues. We seem to be ‘on the mend’ but we would really appreciate your prayers at this time. Newsletter - Christmas 2015 Written by John Abraham GLOBAL OUTREACH FOUNDATION "For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: …" Isa. 9:6. Dear Mission Partner, It is the Christmas season again! For the Christian family it is time to remember and celebrate the coming of Jesus the Christ child, the Saviour of the world. Much of the commercial world recognizes this special season as “Happy holidays”, “Festive season” and the like, to enrich their fourth quarter bottom line, but to the child of God, the Christmas season is the most significant. We celebrate Jesus Christ’s birth. It represents the fulfillment of God’s first promise to send a Victorious Saviour to overthrow a positionally defeated Satan. (Gen.3:15) That initial ‘garden’ act of disobedience plunged the human race into alienation from the God of creation, of peace love and forgiveness. Isaiah prophesied another promise of His birth about 3,200 years after Gen. 3:15, and almost 800 years before the actual birth of Christ. The “…unto us…”of our text, V6, applies not to we Gentiles, but to Israel, His chosen Jewish people. At Christ’s coming, he commissioned his disciples, first, to the lost sheep of the house of Israel. (Matt.10:6, 15:24). We Gentiles were without Christ, aliens from Israel, strangers from the covenants of promise, having no hope and without God in the world. Now in Christ, we who were afar off are embraced and accepted through His blood. (Eph. 2:12-13). As the olive branch we are now grafted into the olive tree. (Rom11:17). Paul the apostle declares our son-ship by the Spirit “… But you have received the Spirit of adoption as sons…” (Rom.8:12-17). John writes in his gospel; “He came unto his own (Israel) and his own received him not, but to as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on His name:” Jn.1:11-12. (Emphasis mine) The apostle Paul declared, “…The salvation of God is sent unto the Gentiles, and that they will hear it”. (Act.28:28) Now we are accepted in the beloved, and we, both (The Jewish people and we Gentiles) have access by one Spirit unto the Father. (Eph.2:12-18) (Emphasis mine). The verse continues, “… a Child is born…” this, denoting the humanity of Christ. In the sense of His gestation and birth, childhood, and manhood, He was in all points tempted as we are yet without sin. He knew hunger, fatigue, anger, compassion, pain, and physical death. (Heb.4:14-16). In Luke’s gospel as a physician he traces the humanness of Christ from Adam, showing the Saviour’s human family tree. Mary was the human link connecting Christ to the family of man. (Lk.3:23-38).The DNA factor of sin in Christ was excluded because of His Holy Spirit conception. Verse six moves on from the “child” to the “son” concept of the Saviour. “…Unto us a Son is given…” ”For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten Son…” When the time was right the incarnate Christ was revealed. … “But when the fullness of the time was come, God sent forth His Son, made of a woman (not of man)…that we might receive the adoption of sons”. Gal. 4:4-7) (Emphasis mine). As God the Son, He took on our human form and nature. He was also the Word personified. John in Revelation declares His name to be “…The Word of God” Rev. 19:13. The first words of the Old Testament state: “In the beginning God… (Gen.1:1). The first words of the New Testament state “In the beginning was the Word…” Jn1:1-2. The Word was with God and the Word was God, the same was in the beginning with God. In V.14 John writing by divine inspiration of the Holy Spirit declared: “And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us…”. Jesus Christ. For the believer then, Christmas is celebrated because: He came to be with us At this Christmas time we believers celebrate the birth of the Christ child, the Son of God Who in the beginning was with God. The child who came to the lowly manger was the Son, Emmanuel; meaning, God with us. Matt. 1:23. He is the living God whose presence abides in every believer who looks for “…The blessed hope and glorious appearing of our great God and Saviour Jesus Christ”. Tit. 2:13. He came to reconcile man to God by the blood of His cross. At his coming, God’s purpose was to reconcile man to Himself through Jesus Christ…” (2.Cor.5:19) By offering one sacrifice (Himself) for sin He has perfected forever them that are sanctified. (Heb. 10:14). (Emphasis mine) As the Lamb of God” (Jn.1:29) and the Spotless Lamb of God, 1. Ptr.1:18-19. He bore our sin. He came that He may impute to us His righteousness. To clarify the meaning of the word, impute: As in Adam’s sin, it was imputed to his offspring, the human race. As to our sin, upon Christ’s crucifixion, He bore our sin; it was imputed to Him. When Christ finished His work of redemption; redemption and all it entails is imputed to the believer. God made him to be sin for us that we could be made the righteousness of God in Him. (2. Cor.5:21). Paul, in (1.Cor.1:30-31) instructs us; that since we are in Christ by God, He imputed to, and became for us, wisdom, righteousness, sanctification and redemption. He came to die and rise again. Jesus said, “…I lay down my life that I may take it again. No man taketh it from me, but I lay it down of myself. I have power to lay it down, and I have power to take it again…” (Jn.10:17-18). On resurrection morning the two Marys’ who came to the tomb, heard these words, “He is not here, for He is risen as He said…” Matt.28:6. He came to assure us of his return. As he ascended from the mount of transfiguration, Peter James and John were assured that as they had seen Him go up from them into heaven, He would also come in like manner from heaven. (Act. 1:11). One day soon Christ will return for His Bride. “Beloved, now are we the sons of God, and it doth not yet appear what we shall be: but we know that, when he shall appear, we shall be like him; for we shall see him as he is” 1.Jn. 3:2. (Emphasis mine) He came to guarantee our eternal home with Him Jesus further promised, “… I go to prepare a place for you, and if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. Jn.14:2-3.”…And the dead in Christ shall rise first; then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air, and so shall we ever be with the Lord. Wherefore comfort one another with these words. 1. Thes. 4:17-18. For the child of God then, this is some of what the Christmas season is about. He has done so much for us, what have we done for Him? A great ministry year God has given us a blessed year of ministry. We have seen his power in salvation, healing, deliverance and provision for every circumstance. We have seen him operate in the supernatural, the miraculous. There can be no greater honour than to spend and be spent in his service. We anticipate the New Year with excitement. Who knows what it holds for each of us; this may be the best ministry year of our lives. I wonder, can we stand much greater evidence of his love, forgiveness, power and demonstration of His Spirit. We do have need to fulfill our commitments for 2016 ministry and ask you to pray with us for His provision before the end of December, which is also the end of the charitable tax deduction year. Charitable Receipts for 2015 will be mailed early Feb or before. God is always faithful to us in ministry as He is to you and your family as He is given first place in our lives. Shirley and me send our best Christmas wishes to you; that you may enjoy “The blessing of the LORD, it maketh rich, and addeth no sorrow with it”. Pro.10:22. You are loved. Thank you for being a vital part of this mission partnership. In his love and service John & Shirley Abraham P.S. 